A person prays during the funeral service for victims from the apartment building which suffered the city’s deadliest fire in three decades, at the Islamic Cultural Center for the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

(NewsNation Now) — Rapper and songwriter Cardi B, a Bronx native, has offered to pay the burial costs for the 17 people who died in New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced in a news release Wednesday that Cardi B had offered financial relief for victims of the fire, which happened on a high-rise in the Bronx earlier this month.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” Cardi B said in a statement. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

Adams said in a statement that he’s grateful for Cardi B’s offer.

“The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time,” Adams said.

Families of some of the victims planned to bury them in Gambia, a place that many of the 17 people who died had ties to.

Tijan Janneh, father of Sera Janneh, who died in the blaze, is one of those family members.

“It just was so difficult,” said the 27-year-old’s father. “But we have a good community, and the city, the Bronx, the whole America, the whole world right now — they all pray for us.”

Cardi B has said she will pay the repatriation expenses for victims buried in Gambia.

On Sunday, a funeral was held for 15 of the fire victims. Hundreds of mourners filled a Bronx mosque to pay respects and bid farewell to those who died, the Associated Press reported, and hundreds more were huddled outside. Burial services for two children had been held earlier in the week.

Multiple entities have been raising money for those affected by the fire, which was caused by a malfunctioning space heater inside an apartment.

The Bronx Fire Relief Fund has received thousands of grassroots donations, raising more than $2.5 million, according to the Mayor’s Office.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.