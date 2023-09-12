Pennsylvania residents ‘on edge’ with Danelo Cavalcante at large

(NewsNation) — The search for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante continued Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where residents are having to cope with the dangerous situation.

Emma de Long, owner of Kneehigh Farm in Chester County’s South Coventry Township, says she decided to call off business operations Tuesday and will not open a retail store her family operates later this week.

“It’s definitely very frightening,” de Long said Tuesday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “We’re just hunkering down and trying to stay as safe as possible.”

Police have been searching for Cavalcante for nearly two weeks after he escaped Chester County Prison Aug. 31. Authorities said Tuesday that Cavalcante was spotted Monday night and stole a .22-caliber rifle.

Hundreds of personnel have been taking part in the search in the southeastern Philadelphia suburbs, including tactical teams in full combat gear, tracking dogs and officers on horseback as well as aircraft.

Cavalcante slipped out of an 8-square-mile search area over the weekend, stole a dairy delivery van that had been left unlocked with the keys in it and drove it until it practically ran out of gas.

Police have warned residents to remain vigilant and lock their cars and homes.

“It’s terrifying,” de Long said of knowing Cavalcante is on the loose and armed. “A crime like that, it’s personal, and so it feels if someone can perform that type of violence, you really have no idea what this person is capable of. … We’ve just really all been on edge.”

Giuseppe Gatto tried to open his pizza store Tuesday but couldn’t because nearby roads are closed to traffic.

“It’s a pretty scary, dangerous situation that we are in right now,” Gatto said.

The back of his pizzeria looks out onto the woods police are searching.

“Sometimes I just go outside to get fresh air … and I think in the back of my head looking at the woods, ‘He cannot be here, he cannot be there,'” Gatto said. “It’s lurking in my head, and I’m sure everybody in the vicinity, the community, it’s on everybody’s minds.”

