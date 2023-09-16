Child dies at Bronx day care; fentanyl may have been involved

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: In this photo illustration, a package of Narcan (Naloxone HCI) nasal spray is displayed on March 29, 2023 in San Francisco, California. The FDA announced plans to make opioid reversal drug Narcan available for over-the-counter purchases as drug fatality rates continue to skyrocket across the United States. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Tragedy struck a Bronx daycare on Friday when a 1-year-old baby boy died. Three other young children were taken to a hospital, where Narcan, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, was used to revive them.

A neighbor who lives close to the daycare described the chaos that ensued when a woman ran out of the building screaming.

“’My kids are dead. The kids are dead,’” Mel Ramirez, the neighbor, told the local press. “Another lady came out holding a baby. The baby was unresponsive. I just feel so sad for the kids.”

Police later announced that they had located a “kilo press” in the facility; the device is used to package large quantities of drugs.

Authorities suspect that opioid exposure may have been responsible for the harm to the children.

Yet Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said that the daycare had been subject to regular inspections. During the last inspection on September 9th, which was conducted as a surprise visit, there were no health violations found.

Mayor Eric Adams said he spoke to the parents who lost their son.

“This crisis is real,” he said, “and it is a real ‘wake-up’ call for individuals who have opioids or fentanyl in their homes.”