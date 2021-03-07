Child in critical condition after being hit by New York fire truck

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A New York City Fire Department (FDNY) fire truck hit and critically injured a child in Staten Island Saturday morning, police said.

The 7-year-old boy was struck while crossing mid-block on Broad Street, near Gordon street, around 7:25 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The truck was returning to its station at Engine 153/Ladder 77 at the time of the crash, according to the FDNY.

The firefighters remained at the scene and helped the little boy until EMS personnel arrived, police said. The driver of the truck was reportedly so distraught that he was in tears the entire time the child was being tended to at the scene.

The child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

There were no arrests in connection with the crash, as of Saturday afternoon.