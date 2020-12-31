Children’s museum uses science to move past 2020

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (NewsNation Now) — A children’s museum in Jersey City, New Jersey, used science to symbolically demolish the year 2020, deploying liquid nitrogen to explode number-shaped balloons.

The Liberty Science Center sets off controlled explosions in a transparent 57-square-foot box several times a day.

According to the science center, ahead of the new year, guests to the facility were invited to “write on slips of paper what they wanted to leave behind in the challenging year of 2020.”

For their afternoon Boom Time show on Wednesday, they filled the 2020 balloons with the slips of paper and used the liquid nitrogen to explode the submissions.

According to the Liberty Science Center, the explosion seen in this footage was the largest yet in the series.