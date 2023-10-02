Cleveland Post Office to open hiring hub, add 300 jobs

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Post Office is opening a hiring hub this week.

Starting Sunday, 300 full-time letter carrier positions are being added in Cleveland.

The starting salary is $22.13 per hour and includes benefits.

Applicants will be required to work weekends and holidays and have an “acceptable driving record.”

Applications can only be submitted online, but the hiring hub will be set up so applicants can talk to human resources personnel if they have any questions.

According to the USPS website, the benefits include multiple health and life insurance choices, retirement plans, vacation time, sick leave and qualifying education assistance.

“The U.S. Postal Service is the only delivery service that reaches every address in the nation: 160 million residences, businesses and Post Office Boxes,” USPS says on its site. “The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.”

The hiring hub is located at the USPS Administrative Building, 2200 Orange Ave, Cleveland, OH 44101.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.