Coach fired after antisemitic incident at high school basketball game

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A coach was dismissed from his team after antisemitic remarks were made during a high school girls’ basketball game in Yonkers, New York, according to officials.

The comments were made during a game on Thursday between Roosevelt High School Early College Studies and The Leffell School, officials said.

The remarks were said after the third quarter, according to an op-ed written in The Leffell School’s student-run newspaper. The players on Roosevelt High School’s team yelled “Free Palestine” along with the “antisemitic slurs and curses,” the writer of the op-ed said.

Yonkers Public Schools dismissed the coach and a player on the Roosevelt basketball team following an investigation into the incident, according to officials. Yonkers Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Luis Rodriquez and Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano released a joint statement on Monday, apologizing to The Leffell School.

The Yonkers Public Schools along with the City of Yonkers sincerely apologize to the students and community of The Leffell School for the painful and offensive comments made to their women’s basketball team during a recent game with Roosevelt High School- Early College Studies. Collectively, we do not and will not tolerate hate speech of any kind from our students and community. The antisemitic rhetoric reportedly made against the student-athletes of The Leffell School is abhorrent, inappropriate, and not in line with the values we set forth for our young people. Superintendent Dr. Luis Rodriquez and Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano

Rodriquez said the school district will provide counseling and training sessions to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

Gov. Kathy Hochul commented about the incident on X, saying, “A high school basketball game. This cannot be who we are as New Yorkers. No one should ever be subjected to antisemitism or any kind of hate.”