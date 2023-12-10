Over 200 ‘cold-stunned’ sea turtles flown south from New England for winter

A kemp’s ridley sea turtle is examined at the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital. credit: Vanessa Kahn/New England Aquarium

(NewsNation) — As the temperature drops, the New England Aquarium has treated several “cold-stunned” sea turtles that washed ashore beaches of Cape Cod in critical condition.

The turtles have been washing ashore since early November, aquarium officials said. So far, in this year’s “standing season,” more than 200 turtles have been treated by the facility.

The turtles have been treated for life-threatening medical conditions resulting from hypothermia and the inability to feed, according to the aquarium.

“Many of the animals suffer from dehydration, pneumonia, and various injuries such as fractures of their shells, and may need weeks, months, and sometimes more than a year of treatment before they can be released back into the ocean,” the aquarium said in a news release.

Some “stabilized turtles” have been flown to facilities in Maryland, North Carolina, and Florida to make space for new arrivals.

“These turtles are often critically ill and require a variety of medical treatments to ensure they have the best chance for survival,” said Dr Kathryn Tuxbury, a senior veterinarian.

