NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — New York Comic Con returned Thursday after the coronavirus pandemic forced a year’s hiatus. But, the show, known for the eager crowds, will look very different this year.

This year’s hybrid format includes panels and select events that can be viewed online.

The four-day festival will still feature exclusive events and celebrity panels. Celebrities including “Star Trek”‘s William Shatner and George Takei and “The Suicide Squad”‘s John Cena will be on hand for other appearances and autographs.

“Stranger Things’” David Harbour and Hayden Christensen from the “Star Wars” prequels and Jurnee Smollett from “Lovecraft Country” and “Birds of Prey” will be in attendance.

Fans have been buzzing about the “Star Trek: Prodigy” event, where they’ll be able to see the first episode of the new “Star Trek” series a week before it airs on Paramount+.

Due to the festival being held at Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, proof of vaccination is required to enter for those over age 12. Those under 12 must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Masking inside the venue will be mandatory.

NYCC has also reduced capacity with wider aisles, enhanced cleaning and larger areas between creators.

The San Diego Comic-Con is set to return in November.