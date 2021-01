New Haven, CT (NewsNation Now) — A Connecticut bakery is paying tribute to Kamala Harris’ historic inauguration as Vice President with a “glass ceiling” cake.

The Grand Marnier Bundt cake includes edible glass and a mallet to be used to “shatter the ceiling” after she’s sworn in.

The creator of the cake, Bear and Buby’s bakery, was also behind a bundt cake to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s passing.

The cake sold out but there is a wait list.