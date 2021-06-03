Connecticut lawmakers get warning for excessive drinking during sessions

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut lawmakers were warned Wednesday that they could face serious consequences, including losing committee assignments, after some lawmakers were allegedly seen drinking on state capitol grounds during a session.

House Speaker Matt Ritter on Wednesday said he read the blog and acknowledged he and House Majority Leader Jason Rojas have “admonished people.”

“There’s no question that we expect people to be adults, to understand the consequences of decisions, and I have been clear with people that if it happens again there will be consequences associated with it,” Ritter said.

The warning comes after Hartford Courant columnist Kevin Rennie posted some video from CTN, Connecticut’s public access network, on his blog. It showed a state representative appearing to need help on the House floor.

State Rep. Robin Comey (D-Branford) was speaking and, at times, appeared to lose her place, speaking then stopping and sitting down. Her colleagues came to her side.

Comey released a statement admitting to drinking:

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my behavior last Thursday night. That evening, while speaking on H.B. 6558, I suddenly and unexpectedly began to feel unwell. This was due to several factors, including anxiety, exhaustion, and, regrettably, the wine I had with dinner. In an abundance of caution, I did not drive home and remained in Hartford until the following morning. This type of behavior is not typical for me. I take full responsibility for my error in judgment.”

Rennie published the video on his blog and reported others had been drinking at the capitol complex.

Gov. Ned Lamont weighed in on the incident saying, “Be careful, you are in the public house, the people’s house; respect that.”