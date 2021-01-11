Connecticut man stabbed Walmart cashier after he was told the price of milk

WATERBURY, Conn. (NewsNationNow) — A Connecticut man was arrested for stabbing a Walmart clerk over the price of milk, police said.

Police report 40-year-old Hichman Asfir, of Stamford, assaulted a 19-year-old female cashier, shortly after noon Sunday at a Walmart in Waterbury.

According to police, the cashier was scanning a gallon of milk for the customer and informed him of the total amount. Then, he reportedly walked around the register, grabbed her by the hair and stabbed her with a folding knife to the left side of her head.

After the assault, the victim fell to the floor. At that time, Asfir dropped the knife and sat down against the wall near the cash register area.

The 19-year-old victim said she does not know the suspect according to NewsNation affiliate WTNH. She was transported by ambulance to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment of a puncture wound behind her left ear. She was reported in stable condition.

Asfir was taken into custody without incident. The folding knife was recovered and seized for evidence.

Asfir is charged with first-degree assault and breach of peace. He is being held on a $500,000 bond pending arraignment in court.

NewsNation affiliate WTNH and The Associated Press contributed to this report.