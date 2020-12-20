Connecticut police officer rescues man and dog from pond

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut police officer rescued a dog and man from a pond Friday evening.

Officer Anthony Telesco, with the Easton Police Department, was on a routine patrol at a middle school when a man flagged him down and told the officer that his dog fell into the pond.

The Easton Fire Department was called to the scene to perform an ice rescue. However, the man tried to save his dog before the fire department arrived and fell through the ice.

The officer then entered the freezing water and was able to rescue the dog and man. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment for cold-water exposure. The officer is now in good condition.

Officials report that the individual was treated and released at the scene. The dog was released to the owner and is doing fine.

Easton Police and Fire Department urge people to not walk or crawl on ice-covered bodies of water to rescue a person, dog, or wildlife.

“The Easton Fire Department has numerous firemen that are highly trained in ‘ice rescues’. They have the cold-water gear, specialized equipment, and train regularly for these types of situations,” said Easton Chief of Police, Richard Doyle.