MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two teens have been taken into custody after reports of a student with a gun inside Platt High School in Meriden, Connecticut, on Tuesday morning.

Police said around 8:20 a.m. there was a video believed to have been filmed in the school and posted to social media that showed a student brandishing what was believed to be a gun.

The school was immediately placed in lockdown. It was learned that the two suspects were inside the school but had not reported to either of their classes.

The two suspects, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, were taken into custody and will be charged with breach of peace.

Police said a prop gun was located and reported to be the weapon seen in the video.

No injuries were sustained and classes had resumed.