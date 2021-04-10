Connecticut property with ice rink, 2 houses hits market for $5.9 million

(NEXSTAR) — A property in Stanford, Conn. is every skater’s dream: In addition to its two guest houses, with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms collectively , the property is home to a fully operational ice rink.

503 Studio Rd. sits on 13 acres of idyllic greenery. There is also an Olympic-sized, heated pool in the back of one of the guest homes to rest achy skating muscles.

Rita Kirby, the listing agent, said the previous homeowner bought the estate and built the hockey house later.

He had an obvious “passion for skating.”

The owner also added a smaller guest house, with two bedrooms and two baths, that features a wraparound deck and the pool.

The skating rink is slightly smaller than regulation — about 130 by 72 feet — but it comes fully equipped, with heated benches, lighted score board, two locker rooms, a viewing lounge and a fully integrated sound system.

Plus, there’s a bonus: The property includes a Zamboni.

The property is about an hour from New York City and is not zoned for commercial use, so only private buyers should inquire.