Cops visit tarot reader over 1861 law against fortunetelling

(NewsNation) — After a write-up in a local paper, one business owner and tarot reader got an unexpected visit from the police, thanks to an archaic law against fortunetelling.

While tarot reading has taken off on social media, the art remains illegal in many states.

Beck Lawrence, who goes by they/them, owns the Serpent’s Key Shoppe and Sanctuary in Hanover, Pennsylvania. When the store was written up by a local newsletter dedicated to promoting small, local businesses, Lawrence was surprised when the group forwarded them an email from the town’s police chief, who happened to read the article.

“So he informed them that fortunetelling via tarot cards is technically illegal in Pennsylvania due to a law that dates back to 1861,” Lawrence told NewsNation.

Tarot readings are just one of the services the metaphysical store offers, but the chief told Lawrence he would pay a visit to check things out.

A few days later, he came to the store along with another officer in a visit Lawrence described as intimidating. Lawrence said while the chief told them they wouldn’t be arrested that day, he also said if there were any reports, he would be investigating.

Lawrence, a self-described eclectic pagan and Hekatean witch, was unaware the law existed. But Pennsylvania is far from the only state to have prohibitions on fortunetelling.

NewsNation legal correspondent Jesse Weber explained many jurisdictions have similar prohibitions against tarot readings along with other occult practices like palm reading. But that doesn’t mean those laws are consistently enforced.

“They’re really on the books to prevent people from swindling money out of others,” he said.

Weber offered the example of fortunetellers who extort thousands of dollars out of clients by using questionable practices, like saying the client has a curse that only the fortuneteller can remove if paid hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Even in states with anti-fortunetelling laws, it’s not uncommon to see psychics advertising or metaphysical stores offering tarot readings as a service.

“There’s an exception to the fortunetelling law that if it’s for entertainment purposes if it’s part of a show or an exhibition,” Weber said.

Lawrence said they have disclaimers to that effect in their store, a common practice for tarot readers. While they believe those disclaimers will offer some protection, they are concerned about reports from people who may object to the store’s presence. After a TikTok video from Lawrence about the police visit went viral, the Hanover police posted about the incident on Facebook.

“The statement that was put on Facebook was like, now, if we get complaints, we will be obligated to investigate. So to me, that almost kind of felt like inciting false reports,” Lawrence said.

In the past, Lawrence said the store has been visited by religious missionaries hoping to evangelize to the patrons in an effort to convert them. But since the incident blew up on social media, Lawrence said they have also gotten support from self-described conservative Christians in the community who may not share their faith but don’t think the police should be interfering.

That attitude has been one shared by the courts when fortunetelling laws have been challenged, judges hesitating to restrict what they consider a matter of free speech.

Weber said judges have compared the practice of seeing a tarot reader to going to a stockbroker who you are essentially paying to predict a future stock price, questioning why one would be allowed and the other against the law.

In cases where someone is defrauding people, Weber noted that the actions can also trigger other laws that aren’t specific to fortunetelling.

“It will trigger a grand larceny or money laundering or scheme to defraud charge, more serious felonies,” he said.

Lawrence noted that they, like many tarot readers, have to deal with scammers as well, especially on social media, where false accounts steal the identity of legitimate readers in an effort to defraud people.

No legitimate reader will reach out with a message saying they sensed someone’s energy and are called to do a reading, Lawrence told NewsNation. While readers may advertise, they shouldn’t be pushing their services or claiming they are the only one who can help a client.

“Anyone asking you for exorbitant amounts of money or saying that they had a dream about you and you have a curse on you, and you need to give me $500 or I won’t remove it,” Lawrence offered as examples of predatory behavior from scammers.

For those looking to get their fortune told by an honest reader, Lawrence recommends finding a local metaphysical store where it’s possible to meet readers in person and see if they’re a good fit, the same way you would with any personal service, like choosing a hairstylist.

“You really need to connect with the person that you’re sharing this moment with and sharing this exchange of energy with. It’s important that you’re comfortable with them,” Lawrence said.

As for the store, Lawrence said they’ve been blown away by the amount of attention the story has gotten, as well as the increase in business. But at the end of the day, what they really want to do is return to offering a space for pagans and witches who may not be able to practice openly – the reason the shop is also a sanctuary.

“I just want to get back to business and continue serving my community because that’s what’s important here,” they said.