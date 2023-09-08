Corrections officer on duty when Danelo Cavalcante escaped fired

This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 from the suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. (Chester County Prison via AP)

(NewsNation) — The corrections officer who was on duty when convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped from a Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania has been fired.

That officer had been with the force for 18 years.

Cavalcante, a 34-year-old from Brazil, escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 by scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof. This breakout mirrors an earlier escape from May and wasn’t detected by guards for a full hour, according to authorities.

Since the escape, there have been eight sightings that police believe could be Cavalcante, the latest around noon Thursday, said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens.

The search area now encompasses an area of 8 to 10 square miles.

