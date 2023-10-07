Coyotes living in all NYC boroughs except Brooklyn: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Rats aren’t the only wild animals New York City residents need to worry about: coyotes are also making their home in the Big Apple, officials said.

Officials said the coyotes have expanded their range in recent years because there is food and space for them. They now live in every borough except Brooklyn, according to officials.

Several sightings of coyotes were recently reported in Claremont Park in the Bronx. Officials said residents are more likely to spot them at this time of year because the sun is setting earlier.

Coyotes are usually not dangerous and try to avoid people, but if you spot one, report it to Wildlife NYC.