Crane topples onto Astoria building: FDNY

ASTORIA, Queens (WPIX) — Firefighters rushed to the scene after a construction crane fell over onto a building in Queens on Friday morning, according to authorities.

Calls came in around 8:30 a.m. for a crane leaning against a building at 35-01 36th Street, between 35th and 36th avenues in Astoria, according to the FDNY.

No injuries had been reported, according to authorities.

Construction workers on the scene told WPIX it was a new apartment building under construction.

A worker said the crane was loading steel beams into place when apparently the load became too heavy. The worker inside the truck was not hurt.

The FDNY said units were operating at the scene, which was still active around 9:20 a.m.

The Department of Buildings said inspectors were en route to the scene.