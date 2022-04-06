Crews take new approach to free cargo ship stuck for weeks

(NewsNation) — Crews are taking a new approach Wednesday to free an 1,100-foot cargo ship stuck off the coast of Maryland.

The ship has been sitting in the Chesapeake Bay for over three weeks after it ran aground in shallow water.

Now, the Coast Guard is hoping to finally get it to budge by unloading thousands of containers from the ship onto barges using large cranes.

NewsNation learned they had to dig the cranes in in 40 feet underneath the water to make sure that they’re sturdy, and that they are firmly planted before they can start removing some of the cargo containers.

The two cranes will be positioned on either side of the ship as they start to remove each container one by one.

The Port of Baltimore’s director told NewsNation that if crews observe the ship starting to loosen up as they remove cargo, they’ll stop and bring back tug boats to try and pull the ship free.

Tug boats were previously used, to no avail.

They may not take everything off of the ship. If they can just take enough cargo off of it to lighten it up a little bit, that may be the way that they go.

The process could take up to two weeks. But on Wednesday, a strong fog reduced visibility. Any impact to safe working conditions could further delay the process and it could go well beyond two weeks.

The hopeful expectation is that in about 14 days from now, they should have this ship moving again.

In the meantime, the cost of all of this doesn’t just fall on the company that owns this ship, Evergreen, it also falls on those who have cargo on board.

Maritime law allows Evergreen to share some of the costs involved.

NewsNation learned there are individuals among mostly other companies having to pay a portion of the cost to retrieve their goods on the stuck ship.

The shared cost will be proportional. So if an individual only owns one container, it won’t be very much. If a company owns several, they will pay more and Evergreen is going to have to pay the bulk of it.