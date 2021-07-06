Cuomo issues disaster proclamation on gun violence

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 15: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at One World Trade Center on June 15, 2021 in New York City. The Governor announced that 70% of New York State’s adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He also said a majority of New York’s coronavirus restrictions will be lifted now that the milestone has been reached, just one week after he set the goal. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order declaring gun violence a disaster emergency in New York on Tuesday, freeing up additional resources to combat shootings statewide.

New York City crime statistics show shootings are up 37.8% from New Year’s Day through July 4, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. Hate crimes have more than doubled, and sex crimes are up 24%. Murders are up 8%.

The governor made the announcement during a speech at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “We want to do with gun violence what we did with COVID,” Cuomo said. “It’s a matter of saving lives.”

The state’s short-term efforts include:

Treat gun violence like an emergency public health issue

Target hotspots with data and science

Positive engagement for at-risk youth

Break the cycle of escalating violence

Get illegal guns off the streets

Keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people

Part of the governor’s long-term plan will be rebuilding police-community relationships statewide, including more community-based services and more responsive approaches to 911 calls.

“Not everything needs handcuffs and a gun,” Cuomo said.

WPIX contributed to this report