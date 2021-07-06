Cuomo issues disaster proclamation on gun violence

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order declaring gun violence a disaster emergency in New York on Tuesday, freeing up additional resources to combat shootings statewide.
New York City crime statistics show shootings are up 37.8% from New Year’s Day through July 4, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. Hate crimes have more than doubled, and sex crimes are up 24%. Murders are up 8%.
The governor made the announcement during a speech at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “We want to do with gun violence what we did with COVID,” Cuomo said. “It’s a matter of saving lives.”
Latest News
- Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender
- Tennessee homeowner gets out of shower, finds 6-foot snake on bathroom floor
- Defendants involved in Massachusetts highway standoff in court
- Utah Treasure Hunt ends with $10K discovery near a trailhead
- 911 callers urge help for hockey player killed by fireworks
The state’s short-term efforts include:
- Treat gun violence like an emergency public health issue
- Target hotspots with data and science
- Positive engagement for at-risk youth
- Break the cycle of escalating violence
- Get illegal guns off the streets
- Keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people
Part of the governor’s long-term plan will be rebuilding police-community relationships statewide, including more community-based services and more responsive approaches to 911 calls.
“Not everything needs handcuffs and a gun,” Cuomo said.
WPIX contributed to this report