CVS worker stabs to death man who tried to shoplift in NYC, police say

CVS Pharmacy at 1619 Broadway in Manhattan, New York, on July 6, 2023 (PIX11)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A CVS worker in New York City stabbed to death a man who tried to shoplift from the store, according to police.

The incident happened at the CVS Pharmacy located just north of Times Square at 1619 Broadway around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, NYPD officials said.

The CVS worker allegedly stabbed a 50-year-old man in the torso, police said. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Scotty Enoe, a 46-year-old Brooklyn resident, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon after the stabbing, police said.

A CVS spokesperson said they are cooperating with police with their investigation into the incident.