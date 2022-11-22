(NewsNation) — Criminal justice reform advocate Kelvin Blowe was killed in Washington, D.C., last week. Blowe was instrumental in the rewriting of the D.C. criminal code, the revisions of which passed hours after his murder.

The 32-year-old D.C. resident was shot down in his car after gunfire followed a collision, according to police reports. Police said no suspect has been identified but a gun was found next to Blowe’s body. The assailant remains at large.

Blowe was a policy and advocacy associate for the DC Justice Lab, a cause he found after going through the criminal justice system himself. The former Marine spent a little over five years behind bars for robbery, and used the experience to testify about the condition of D.C.’s prison system. Hours after he was killed, the bill for which he laid the groundwork passed unanimously.