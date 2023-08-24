DA won’t prosecute mother whose child went missing for several hours in NYC

The Queens District Attorney’s Office has declined to prosecute the charges against a mother whose child went missing for several hours in Queens, a spokesperson said Thursday. (Credit: PIX11)

NEW YORK (WPIX) – The Queens District Attorney’s Office has declined to prosecute a mother whose child went missing for several hours in Queens, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Police had charged the 30-year-old mother with endangering the welfare of a child. Her daughter went missing after reportedly asking her mother to take her to the park while they were at the grocery store.

Her mother initially declined, but allowed an acquaintance, identified by police as 75-year-old Franz Vila, to take her. Police said the mother could not get into contact with Vila and called 911 around 1 p.m.

Vila has been charged with kidnapping, criminal sex act on a person less than 17, abuse with sexual motivation along with a slew of other charges.