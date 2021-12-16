Dad of rescued girl thanks Gabby Petito’s family for support

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — The parents of two Long Island teens “drunk in love” are relieved after the couple was found safe on a bench in a New York City subway.

Vincent Abolafia, 15, and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, 15, went into the city by train before losing contact with their parents.

Kaileigh’s father, Joseph Catalano, who discovered the couple himself, said he couldn’t believe how many people stepped up to help find them.

He even received support from someone who knows how tragic these cases can sometimes turn out: Joe Petito, the father of the late Gabby Petito. Gabby’s body was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The body of her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, was found in a Florida reserve weeks later.

“Joe Petito reached out to us, and Gabby’s mom and stepfather, James reached out personally. Just for support, to help us bring these children back to us,” said Joseph Catalano.

He said the Petito family was able to put him in touch with resources that could be helpful in finding his daughter and her boyfriend.

“I’m humbled and grateful that they did that. And I am going to reach out to them personally after this is all over,” said Catalano.

As for how he was able to find his daughter in a city of nearly 8.5 million, Catalano credits “divine intervention” for finding them in that subway.

“I used my brother,” he said. “I went to his gravesite Monday, the day before, and I said, ‘Keep them safe and guide me to them.’”

Catalano, who is a social worker with experience in crisis, said this one obviously hit closer to home.

“I just slowly went up to them. I just put my arms around them and I hugged them both. I just said we love you guys, we miss you. Your families miss you, you’re safe. I just reassured them that we love them,” said Catalano.

He also credited the NYPD for the department’s help in finding them.

“The gentleman came down, asked my daughter just to confirm that I was her father. And she said ‘Yes, this is my dad.’ And they took us to the safe precinct. Like I said, my hat’s off to them and what they do and what they do for the city.”