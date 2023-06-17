Residents shelter in place as Federal agents respond to Dayton incident

(NewsNation) — Authorities asked residents to shelter in place Saturday morning amid a heavy police presence following an incident in Dayton, Ohio.

According to NewsNation affiliate WDTN, law enforcement on the scene includes multiple jurisdictions including the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Local news outlets report the incident is a shooting and confirmed that FBI agents are on the scene.

Dayton Police and Fire said in a social media post to avoid the 400 block of Linden Ave.

Another social media post asked residents that live in the area to “remain inside of your home.”

