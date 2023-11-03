DC to give out AirTags to combat vehicle theft

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a pilot program Wednesday offering Apple AirTags to residents in an effort to curb vehicle thefts in the city.

The program aims to reduce car theft in high-crime areas by distributing free AirTags at several events in the city. Recipients must be able to provide proof of residency.

“Our goal is not just to prevent carjackings and motor vehicle thefts, but also to ensure swift law enforcement action when these incidents occur,” said Acting Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “These tracking devices allow our officers and detectives to be better positioned to quickly locate stolen vehicles, recover property, and gather vital evidence for investigations.”

Crime in DC has been steadily increasing over the last year, largely surpassing last year’s crime totals in nearly every category. Motor vehicle thefts in the city are up by 101% this year, with MPD reporting a total of 5,916 in 2023 so far. This is up from the 2,942 car thefts reported last year.

In May, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced his plan to give out 500 AirTags in neighborhoods with a disproportionate amount of vehicle thefts.

AirTags can be attached to objects that may be tracked electronically. The Find My app will provide real-time GPS tracking of whatever the tag is attached to.