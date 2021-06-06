Decomposing body found in garbage can in New York City

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A decomposing body was discovered in a garbage can in East Harlem early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers were called to the area of FDR Drive Promenade around 2:40 a.m.
Police said a 911 caller reported an unconscious person. What responding officers found was an unidentified decomposing body inside a garbage can, police said.
EMS pronounced the individual dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
The body was discovered by a can collector who noticed a smell coming from the garbage can, according to the New York Daily News. The body was so badly decomposed, police could not immediately determine whether the individual was male or female, the newspaper reported.