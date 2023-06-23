Delaware town seeks to give businesses voting rights

(NewsNation) — A Delaware town is seeking to allow local businesses the right to vote, causing concern that corporate interests could sway local elections.

Seaford, Delaware, with a population of about 7,000 in the state’s rural west, changed its charter in April to allow each business in the town one vote in local elections. For that measure to go into effect, it would have to be approved by the state legislature.

With 234 registered businesses in town, the last municipal election on April 15 saw a turnout of only 340 people, according to the state records. This has raised concerns about the potential influence of corporations on election outcomes.

“I tend to think this will not go into effect because … it does have to pass the state legislature and in both chambers,” said Lauren Wright a Princeton University politics and public affairs associate research scholar. “There, Democrats outnumber Republicans by a two-to-one margin.”

Wright added that with the issue receiving national media attention, there is a likelihood of public outrage since it “goes against this principle of one person, one vote that we hold dear in this country.”

Under the proposed law, a Seaford business owner wouldn’t be allowed to cast a vote multiple times, but a non-town resident would have the opportunity to vote twice: once in their place of residence and once in Seaford on behalf of their business.

However, there are valid concerns about how business votes are determined and tracked. It’s made it difficult to ascertain who makes the voting decisions, and many people find it “unfair” and are puzzled by the implications.

“It seems that the owner of the business and a lot of these are LLCs, where the business is just one person or two people. so it is really hard to tell,” Wright said. “A lot of people are scratching their heads and it strikes them on its face as unfair.”

Due to its limited registration and tax regulations, Delaware has become a hub for shell companies. The number of registered businesses in the state exceeds its population, reaching over 1.8 million based on state records.

While Seaford wouldn’t be the first to adopt this measure in Delaware, it has faced backlash from voting rights advocates and progressives in the state legislatures. Earlier this year, Delaware progressives proposed a law banning corporate voting in the state.

“The mayor is the one who cast the deciding vote at the city council level, but I think we’ve seen some responses from Republicans in the state legislature that are lukewarm. I think they know this is a lightning rod,” Wright said. “It’s an American ideal. I think it will be controversial and may not come to pass.”

Rehoboth Beach, Del., home to President Joe Biden’s oceanfront estate, voted down a corporate voting measure in 2017, following protests from residents.

The measure is expected to be voted on before the legislative session ends June 30.

The Hill contributed to this report.