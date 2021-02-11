Delta plane slides off taxiway at Pittsburgh airport

PITTSBURGH (NewsNation Now) — A Delta flight carrying 77 people “exited a taxiway” before takeoff at Pittsburgh International Airport.

No injures have been reported, according to the airport.

A passenger on the plane told NewsNation that they are still stuck on the plane, two hours after the incident.

“Just found out the plane is tilted too far forward in the ravine so we can no longer use the slide like they planned and we are still stuck on the plane,” said Twitter user @Sam_Ra3, who said she is on the flight. “A few people are upset and crying but we are safe.”

The flight, Delta 2231, was heading to Atlanta, according to the airport.

“Buses have been dispatched to the plane, a Boeing 717, to assist passengers in deplaning,” the airport said in a statement. “Passengers will be shuttled to the airside terminal. PIT remains open and there has been no impact to other operations.”

NewsNation has reached out to Delta for a statement.

It was snowing at the airport as of 8:45 p.m. EST, according to the NewsNation radar.