Democratic lawmakers want Martha’s Vineyard investigation

(NewsNation) — Republican governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, of Florida and Texas, respectively, made national headlines and courted controversy when they shipped migrants from their states to Democrat-run cities such as Chicago and New York.

In what Democrats called an inhumane political stunt, DeSantis and Abbott succeeded in bringing immigration to the center of American politics with their migrant stunt. DeSantis went so far as to fly migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Democrats such as state Rep. Dylan Fernandes now say they want an investigation conducted on how DeSantis was able to get all of those migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

“These people were corralled under a secretive plot to ship them to a place that they didn’t know they were going,” he said. “Not a single migrant I spoke to, not a single one of these refugees, knew they were going to Martha’s Vineyard, or even heard of it.”

