Demonstrations mark 1st anniversary of Daniel Prude’s fatal police encounter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Demonstrators gathered in Rochester, New York Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of Daniel Prude’s fatal encounter with police. Prude died a week after an arrest in which police placed a spit hood over his head in March 2020.

Activists are calling the day “Daniel’s Day” and staged a rally Tuesday morning, NewsNation affiliate WROC-TV reported. A celebration of life is planned for later this evening.

“We join the Prude family in calling for a day of action and remembrance on the one year anniversary of Daniel Prude’s murder by the RPD. Call out of work, walk out of class, and join us in the streets to demand justice for Daniel Prude!” a Facebook post from the organizers Free the People ROC reads.

According to WROC, a Wegmans on East Avenue shut its doors as a group of demonstrators gathered outside eating pizza and listening to music.

A spokesperson from Wegmans released the following statement:

“Our East Ave. store is currently closed due to protest activity taking place outside of the store. At this time, no customers remain in the store, and the doors will remain closed. Our number one priority is the safety of our employees and customers.“

Prude’s death sparked protests after police released body camera footage of the arrest in Sept. 2020.

Prude’s death was ruled a homicide by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office. The officers involved will not face charges after a grand jury elected not to indict.

NewsNation affiliate WROC contributed to this report.