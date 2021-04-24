DMX to be honored with memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 04: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white.) DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

NEW YORK — Rapper and actor DMX will be honored at a memorial and homegoing celebration this weekend in Brooklyn, New York, according to an announcement posted on the Yonkers native’s Instagram account.

The “Celebration of Life Memorial” will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST and will be streamed live on DMX’s YouTube page, according to the post. It’ll be followed by a “Homegoing Celebration” Sunday which will air live at 2:30 p.m. EST on BET.

Attendance is restricted to family and close friends due to COVID guidelines.

The Grammy-nominated performer died on April 9 after suffering “catastrophic cardiac arrest,” according to the hospital in White Plains, New York, where he died. He was 50.

The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had struggled with drug addiction since his teenage years. His lawyer, Murray Richman, had earlier said he could not confirm reports that DMX overdosed.

DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album, “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The multiplatinum-selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog,” “Stop Being Greedy” and “How It’s Goin’ Down.”

He is survived by his 15 children and mother.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WPIX contributed to this report.