(NewsNation) — A dog in the Detroit area repeatedly escaped from a local animal shelter, making his way into a nursing home — and into the hearts of the residents who live there.

Now, some of the workers of the Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility in Michigan have officially adopted the dog, whose name is Scout.

Stephanie Elsey, a nurse at the center, told NewsNation that Scout found his way into the facility one night. One of the nurses found him curled up on one of the couches.

Surprised to see Scout there, the nurse called the local animal shelter. Shelter employees came to get the dog and took him back — only for Scout to find his way back through the nursing home doors. He came back two more nights in a one-week period.

“(He) made it pretty apparent that he wanted to be here with us,” Elsey said. “I think that they saw his nature and just the fact that he wanted to be here, and our administrator has a pretty soft spot in her heart for animals and decided that he might be a good fit.”

The administrator was right.

“He is just so good,” resident Shirley Sawyer said.

Sawyer says Scout has calmed her fellow residents and has been a blessing to the facility overall.

“They really, really like him,” Sawyer said. “He will follow you around, but he never gets growly or anything like that. … He’s just a real help to people that are away from their families, and the dog gives them a lot of comfort.”

Elsey says he makes “everybody happy” and brings smiles to people’s faces whenever they see him. Residents and workers alike feed Scout, snuggle him, and give him “all the love that he could possibly need,” she said.

“Whether they get to pet him at that time or not, just seeing him seems to bring smiles to faces,” Elsey said.