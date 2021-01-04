Don’t throw away your Christmas tree, donate it to goats instead

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas has come and gone, and with it, many trees will soon be tossed to the curb.

This year, Milk and Honey Farms in Lower Paxton Township is accepting donations of Christmas trees that will go towards feeding 30 goats.

The pine needles in the trees give the goats the nutrients they need during the winter months. What the goats don’t eat will be recycled — the wood will be donated as firewood to those in need and the rest of the tree will be chipped and used in the fields.

Timothy Wallace, who works at the farm, says “We could definitely use it out here, be recycled and so rather than just throwing your tree away, just swing by, drop it off and you can just drop it off in the driveway or just throw it over the fence. The goats will get to it, I guarantee it.”

The location of the farm is 1850 Parkway W, Harrisburg, PA 17112. You can drop off your tree between 9 a.m. and dusk local time.