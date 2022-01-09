More than 60 injured in Bronx apartment fire

A fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx on Jan. 9, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

(NewsNation Now) — More than 60 people were seriously injured Sunday after a fire broke out at a 19-story high-rise in the Bronx borough of New York City, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the building on East 181st Street just before 11 a.m. for a fire on the third floor of the high rise. Approximately 200 members of the New York City Fire Department battled the blaze, which rose to five alarms before it was brought under control Sunday afternoon.

Of the 63 people who were hurt, 32 suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. Another nine people were seriously injured and 22 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Nigro said he fears that there may be some fatalities, although none had been confirmed as of 1:15 p.m.

Video shows flames shooting out of a window at the building on East 181st Street. Several people were seen climbing down a ladder with firefighters as smoke and flames billowed out of the window.

Nigro said the cause of the fire remained under investigation, but officials determined that the door to the apartment where the flames broke out was left open.

“The door to that apartment was left open, causing the fire to spread and the smoke to spread,” he said. “This fire took its toll on our city.”

Nigro said many of the people who were injured suffered smoke inhalation.

Adams said the painful impact of the fire, which he described as one of the worst in the city’s history, would be felt by everyone.

“This is a horrific, horrific, painful moment for the City of New York,” he said.

The mayor and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, who was also at the scene, were working to bring resources into the area to help displaced residents and family members of the victims.

The Angelo Patri Middle School has been opened for individuals displaced by the fire.

The NYPD tweeted an advisory for motorists to avoid the area near East 181 Street and Valentine Avenue due to emergency vehicles and traffic.

This story is developing.

NewsNation affiliate WPIX contributed to this report.