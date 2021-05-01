Driver intentionally runs over school bus driver in Brooklyn, police say

(WPIX) — A driver was caught on video intentionally running over a school bus driver in Brooklyn on Friday, police said.

The horrific scene unfolded around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Hinsdale Street and Linden Boulevard in East New York, according to the NYPD.

The male suspect was captured on video driving over a low-curb median and intentionally striking the 44-year-old woman before fleeing southbound on Hinsdale Street, police said.

The victim suffered a fractured pelvis, broken ribs, and cuts and bruises, according to police. She was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said the suspect became angry when the school bus stopped as it approached a traffic light that was turning red. He got out of the car, banged on the bus driver’s window, and shouted at her before returning to his car, police said.

The bus driver then got out of the bus and began recording the suspect in his car, according to authorities. That’s when he turned the vehicle toward her and hit the gas, police said.

No passengers were on the school bus at the time of the incident, police said.

The suspect was described as about 5’7″ tall; approximately 155 pounds; with a thin build. The vehicle he was driving was a 2020 gray Subaru CTK with the New York license plate number JKE-6813, police said.