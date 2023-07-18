Drones deployed from New York beaches to monitor for sharks

Governor Kathy Hochul debuted new shark-monitoring drones that will be deployed at Long Island and New York City beaches. (Credit: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Twitter)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul debuted new shark-monitoring drones Friday that will be deployed at Long Island and New York City beaches.

“As beachgoers are enjoying their summer in New York, spending time on some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, we have added this eye in the sky,” Hochul said. “We have the tools and strategies to monitor marine wildlife and protect the health and safety of New Yorkers.”

Up to 60 drones will be available at Long Island, New York City, and Westchester County beaches.

Hochul on Monday posted a video of a drone in action, spotting a shark moving through the water, surrounded by countless fish, off the coast of Wantagh on Long Island. State officials also have increased surveillance over the waters in response to shark sightings, according to Hochul.

“We are now more vigilant than ever. Along with our squadron of drones in State Parks, we are assisting communities to watch over their waters. We also have lifeguards on WaveRunners that can comb the coastlines and investigate when something is spotted overhead,” said New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.

At least three people have been bitten by sharks this summer on Long Island, and eight people were bitten last summer.