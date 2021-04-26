Dunkin’ will add coconut milk, other non-dairy options to menus nationwide Wednesday

CANTON, Mass. (NewsNation Now) — Dunkin’ announced Monday it is expanding its non-dairy options and adding coconut milk to its menu nationwide.

The Massachusetts-based chain said that coconut milk will be available in all stores by Wednesday. Dunkin’ also introduced new drink options that use coconut milk including Coconut Refreshers. The refreshers are offered in pink strawberry, golden peach and purple pomegranate.

Dunkin also offers other dairy-free options including almond milk and oat milk.

Dunkin is not the first popular coffee chain to add dairy-free options. Earlier this year, Starbucks added oat milk to all stores. Starbucks also offers coconut, soy and almond milk.