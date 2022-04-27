WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Two men accused of impersonating federal agents have pleaded not guilty.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, were arrested earlier this month. Prosecutors say they tricked actual Secret Service officers, including an agent for the first lady, by offering them expensive gifts. They were charged with false impersonation of an officer or employee of the U.S. and unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition-feeding device.

According to court documents, Taherzadeh and Ali “compromised United States Secret Service personnel involved in protective details and with access to the White House complex by lavishing gifts upon them” and when law enforcement raided apartments linked to the pair, they found “all the tools of law enforcement and covert tradecraft” including weapons, surveillance equipment, hard drive copying equipment, tools to make fake IDs, including a machine to create personal identification verification cards and passport photographs, as well as tactical gear including gas masks, breach equipment and various law enforcement insignia.

The Secret Service agents who had contact with the fake agents have since been suspended.

From the perspective of prosecutors, the duo seemed to have endless cash to throw around, fake government IDs and potential connections to foreign intelligence. But the judge on the case, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey, ruled that certain claims from prosecutors were “overblown” and “overstated.”

Previously, Harvey said he believed the government had presented enough evidence against Taherzadeh and Ali to secure convictions. The case is ongoing.