Eric Adams retakes NYC mayoral Democratic nominee lead in latest NewsNation poll

FILE — In this March 24, 2021, file photo, Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President and a Democratic mayoral candidate, speaks during a ‘I Want My Miracle Back’ rally, in the Bronx borough of New York. Adams, a former police officer, is betting that a spike in shootings during the coronavirus pandemic — including a shooting that injured three bystanders in Times Square last weekend — will boost his appeal. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is back in front of the pack in the race to be the Democratic nominee to be the next mayor of New York, the latest NewsNation poll found.

Adams got the support of 23% of the respondents in the poll, conducted June 7-8. He’s never dipped below 18% in these polls, and he was most recently at 20% before this increase.

Former counsel to current Mayor Bill de Blasio, Maya Wiley, surged into second place with an 8% climb from the most recent poll.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang brought in 15%, and former commissioner for the NYC Sanitation Department, Kathryn Garcia, dropped from 21% to 12%.

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer stands in 5th place with 9%. Nonprofit executive Dianne Morales fell from 7% to 2%.

Yang has polled right around 15% for three straight cycles since the March 4-6 poll had him with a commanding 32% of the vote.

Democratic voters are also more unsure in this poll than the previous one in late May. From May 23-24, 9% of responders said they were undecided. That grew to 12% this time. If undecided were a candidate, they would be tied with Garcia for 4th.

Republican voters are apparently not ready to back a candidate yet. Activist and radio host Curtis Sliwa got support from 33% of respondents, and businessman Fernando Mateo got 27%. That left 40% undecided.

According to the poll, the number one issue on likely-voters’ minds is crime, with 31% of responders saying that’s their priority. Police reform and housing tied for second with 12% each. Healthcare was in 4th place with 8%, the pandemic was next 7%. Education and homelessness tied for 7th with 6% each. Only 2% said transportation was their priority.

About the poll:

The PIX11/Emerson College NYC Mayoral poll was conducted June 7 and 8, 2021. The sample consisted of New York City registered voters, n=1,162 with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 2.8 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by borough, age, education, race, and party registration based on a 2021 turnout model. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, party breakdown, ethnicity, and region carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using a cellphone sample of SMS-to-web, a landline sample using IVR, and an online panel.