Escaped Pennsylvania inmate placed in single cell for ‘security’

(NewsNation) — Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who led police on a lengthy search after escaping from prison, will now reside in a state facility upon recapture.

Cavalcante will be held in SCI Phoenix, a 3,830-bed maximum security facility with 1,200 employees.

NewsNation has learned that Cavalcante is being observed from a single-cell unit for “classification and security reasons.”

Further, “His meals are served in his cell, and he receives the same diet as all other inmates. Similar to other inmates, he will have to submit the appropriate paperwork to create an approved visitor or telephone list.”

Hundreds of police hunted Cavalcante after he escaped from Chester County Prison. He was eventually captured with the help of a K-9 unit.

After his capture, authorities interrogated Cavalcante about how he survived for nearly two weeks during his escape. He reportedly drank stream water and ate watermelons. He intended to carjack someone in the local community and head north to Canada or south to Puerto Rico.

He will likely also face new charges related to his escape, although these charges have not yet been announced.