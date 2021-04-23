New Hampshire gender reveal uses 80 pounds of explosives, rattles several towns

KINGSTON, N.H. (NewsNation Now) — One New Hampshire family’s gender reveal party was such a blast that it rattled towns, set off reports of an earthquake, and could be heard from across the state line, police said.

Police in Kingston, a town not far from the Massachusetts border, received reports of a loud explosion Tuesday evening. They responded to Torromeo quarry where they found people who acknowledged holding a gender reveal party with explosives.

The source was Tannerite — 80 pounds of it, police said. The family thought the quarry would be the safest spot to blow up the explosive, which is typically sold over the counter as a target for firearms practice, police said.

“It shook our house so bad that we thought someone drove into our building. The kids all scrambled, saying ‘earthquake,’ before asking me what it was,” Plaistow resident Amy Owens told the New Hampshire Union Leader.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The person who purchased and detonated the explosives has turned himself into police. He was not identified.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and they will make a determination on charges.

Torromeo Industries declined to comment to NewsNation’s request for more information.