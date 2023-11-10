Family of missing Cleveland teen Keshaun Williams speaks out

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s been more than 140 days since 15-year-old Keshaun Williams went missing, and there have been no good leads on his whereabouts.

Williams’ mother Sherice Snowden, spoke at a Friday, Nov. 10, media briefing at the Newburgh Heights Village Hall along Harvard Avenue.

“I was expecting that with the reward money, someone would come forward with some information,” she said. “You can let a friend of a family know and tell someone else. It really doesn’t matter. I really don’t need to know who it came from. I just need to know where my son is.”

The monetary reward for information that helps bring the missing teen home is now up to $22,500. On top of the initial $10,000 reward, the United States Marshals Service has pledged an additional $5,000 and an anonymous person has also pledged another $5,000. In October, an anonymous donor also contributed $2,500.

Williams, who goes by “Kee,” has been missing since June 20, after he went to a house party and never returned, according to his mother, Sherice Snowden. An Amber Alert remains in effect. It’s the longest-running Amber Alert in the state’s history.

He’s described as a Black male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair styled in braids. He was last seen near the intersection of Fleet and Gertrude avenues, wearing black jogging pants and a T-shirt.

Snowden read an open letter to her son on Friday:

“I miss the days we would eat breakfast together, watch movies. I just miss seeing you in the morning when you wake up. I miss waiting for you to talk through that door, taking you to boxing practice. I miss the sound of your voice,” she said.

“Keshaun, if you see this, please come home. I love you and I’m waiting for you and I know you’re going to walk through that door.”

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is urged to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (866-492-6833). Tips can also be provided on the U.S. Marshals website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Tipsters can also call Cleveland police at 216-623-5400.