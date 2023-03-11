Family of woman killed in ax attack brings suit against police

The family of Julie Minogue, a 40-year-old Milford, Connecticut, woman who was reportedly killed in a December ax attack in front of her 3-year-old son, is suing Milford Police, the investigating officer and the City of Milford for not preventing her “gruesome and premeditated” death.



The family says Minogue reached out to police several times to warn that suspect Ewen DeWitt, the father of her child, had harassed her, allegedly sending more than 200 text messages in the weeks before her death. This, they add, came on the heels of a previous assault case against DeWitt.

Tracy Walder, former CIA officer and FBI special agent, joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss the case.

Watch the interview in the player above.