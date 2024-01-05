Family tortoise saved from West Virginia house fire

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A unique four-legged friend was rescued after being in a house fire in Greenbrier County.

The fire occurred in the White Sulphur Springs area of Greenbrier County early on Jan. 4. Everyone made it safely out of the house, including the family’s pet tortoise, Tank.

Photo Courtesy: White Sulphur Springs EMS

Photo Courtesy: White Sulphur Springs EMS

The White Sulphur Springs EMS thanks all of the agencies who responded to the fire, which included the WSSFD, the WSSPD, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Greenbrier County Homeland Security, Lewisburg FD, Ronceverte VFD, Dunlap VFD, Fairlea VFD, Anthony Creek VFD, and the Frankford VFD.