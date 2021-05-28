Fans ejected after unraveling ‘Trump Won’ banner at New York Yankees game

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Two men were kicked out of Yankee Stadium Thursday night after unfurling a banner that read “Trump Won Save America.”

Footage posted to social media from another vantage point appeared to show at least one person being led out in handcuffs.

Former President Donald Trump contends that the November election was stolen from him, although dozens of judges, including some Trump appointed, threw out lawsuits claiming fraud. An audit is ongoing in Arizona, which Joe Biden won, to see if any irregularities occurred, but some Republicans are calling for it to end.

Editor’s note: one of the pictures below includes a gesture some may find offensive.

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 27: Police officers intervene after a fan unrolled a banner in support of former U.S. President Donald Trump during the fourth inning of Game Two of a doubleheader between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 27, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 27: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Fans unroll a banner in support of former U.S. President Donald Trump during the fourth inning of Game Two of a doubleheader between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 27, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 27: Police officers intervene after fans unrolled a banner in support of former U.S. President Donald Trump during the fourth inning of Game Two of a doubleheader between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 27, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

