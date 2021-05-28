Fans ejected after unraveling ‘Trump Won’ banner at New York Yankees game

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Two men were kicked out of Yankee Stadium Thursday night after unfurling a banner that read “Trump Won Save America.”

Footage posted to social media from another vantage point appeared to show at least one person being led out in handcuffs.

Former President Donald Trump contends that the November election was stolen from him, although dozens of judges, including some Trump appointed, threw out lawsuits claiming fraud. An audit is ongoing in Arizona, which Joe Biden won, to see if any irregularities occurred, but some Republicans are calling for it to end.

Editor’s note: one of the pictures below includes a gesture some may find offensive.