FAQ: What we know about the Pennsylvania I-95 collapse

This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows fire and smoke near the collapsed section of I-95 in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

(NewsNation) — Crews are evaluating the damage caused by a collapsed overpass in Philadephia that caused road closures and heavy traffic along one of Pennsylvania’s businest interstates.

The scene is expected to cause major traffic delays and could take several months to rebuild, city and state officials said.

“My Administration is all hands on deck to repair this as safely and as efficiently as possible,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a news release. “We will rebuild and recover – and in the meantime, we will make sure people can get to where they need to go safely.”

What happened?

A commercial truck carrying a petroleum-based product caught fire about 6:20 a.m. Sunday on a ramp underneath Interstate 95 in Philadelphia. Part of the overpass collapsed as a result and the interstate was closed in both directions as of Monday morning.

There were no injuries.

The I-95 segment carries about 160,000 vehicles daily and was likely the busiest interstate in Pennsylvania, The Associated Press reported.

How long will it take to clean up?

Rebuilding the interstate is expected to take several months.

A more exact timeline is expected in the coming days, once engineers on the scene have finished reviewing the collapse and damage.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a disaster declaration Monday, which will allow the state to immediately draw down federal funds and get started on repairs and construction.

“This incident will cause significant disruption, not only to residents and businesses in the area, but also to commerce and travelers along the East Coast, said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said. “We will work closely with our federal, state and Philadelphia partners to provide the necessary support and resources to make repairs as quickly as possible.”

Are there detours?

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll called I-95 a “critical link for travel along the East Coast.”

As a result, traffic throughout the state was heavy to moderate Monday morning, according to 511PA.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has established the following detour routes:

I-95 southbound: Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East

I-95 northbound: I-676 West, I-76 West, U.S. 1 North to Route 63 East (Woodhaven Road)

Philadelphia police have set up additional closures and detours, the details of which are available on the city’s website.

“This emergency has created a tremendous challenge for our transportation network…,” said Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Agency General Manager and CEO Leslie Richards. “We are working hard to ensure that SEPTA is providing reliable service on Regional Rail, the Market-Frankford Line, buses and other transit services.”

This is a developing report. Refresh for updates.