Father, 2 children injured after ski lift chair falls at Pennsylvania resort

TANNERSVILLE, Penn. (WBRE) — A father and his two children were seriously injured Sunday afternoon after falling nearly 30 feet from a ski lift at a Pennsylvania resort.

Gingi Hilell of New Jersey was skiing at Camelback Resort when he saw the chair carrying three passengers fall to the ground.

“I just bolted there. I wanted to make sure everyone was okay,” Hilell said.

Hilell is a volunteer EMT. He made sure everyone was breathing and checked over their injuries. He got people to help him move the chair off the victims who were trapped underneath.

“I’m glad I was there to help them. They were suffering from back pain and pelvic and head injuries,” Hilell said.

Ski patrol and local first responders arrived to the resort within minutes.

Camelback released this statement Monday morning: “Camelback Resort is working with the appropriate state authorities to investigate yesterday’s incident involving the Sullivan lift. The health and safety of our guests and associates is and remains our number one priority.”

The Sullivan lift is closed until further notice. The mountain’s other lifts are still operating.

Hilell said he did notice the ski lifts had been shaking but he wasn’t sure why or if that would cause the chair to come off the cable. He said he was just in the right place at the right time. He urges everyone to learn about emergency first aid.

Officials with Camelback did not grant NewsNation affilate WBRE’s request for an interview. There has been no update on the victims conditions as of Tuesday morning.