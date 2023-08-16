Father killed in house explosion was ‘pillar of the community’

(NewsNation) — A Pennsylvania house explosion killed five people Saturday, and the daughter of one of the victims is demanding answers.

“I understand that these things take time. But the families of these victims, including my family, deserve to know what’s going on. And we need answers. We can’t let this be swept under the rug. We can’t let this get covered. We want the truth and that’s what we deserve,” said Emily Sebunia, the daughter of Kevin Sebunia, who died in the explosion.

Sebunia joined “NewsNation Live” to talk about her father, saying he had a “heart of gold.”

“He remained a pillar of the community. And he was joyful. He was loving. He was humble. He had the most incredible laugh. But more importantly, he put everybody including my mother, Kelly, and my sister Abigail, first, in front of everyone,” Sebunia said.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, including the possibility that a hot water tank was responsible. The fire marshal’s office says it was aware issues with a hot water tank had been reported by homeowners.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office and other authorities are investigating “any and all possibilities” for the cause of the explosion, according to a statement released Monday.

Plum Borough Police Chief Lanny Conley said the bodies of four adults and one adolescent were recovered after the blast shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the borough, about 20 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Michael Huwar, president of Peoples Gas, said the company’s checks for gas leaks underground and in the air as well as the consistent pressure verified at regulation stations indicates that “our system was operating as designed.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.